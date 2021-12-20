Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,632,938 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $199.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

