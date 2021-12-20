Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,688 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $125,505,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

XLNX opened at $200.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

