Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

VYNT opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.