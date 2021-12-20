Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 753,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 203.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

