Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €179.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.09 ($182.12).

ETR:WCH opened at €134.50 ($151.12) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

