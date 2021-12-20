Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

