Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,479,291 shares of company stock valued at $907,919,957. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. 158,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

