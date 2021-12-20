Wealthpoint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 264,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

