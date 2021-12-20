Wealthpoint LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

