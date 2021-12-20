Wealthpoint LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

