Wealthpoint LLC Invests $454,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $909,000.

USIG opened at $59.98 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

