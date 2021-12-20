Wealthpoint LLC Sells 105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

