Wealthpoint LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $168.35.

