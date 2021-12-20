Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 9.5%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $2,794,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $131,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $4,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $36,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.