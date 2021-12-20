Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

