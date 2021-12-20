Well Done LLC Acquires 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $230.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.51.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

