Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ACWV opened at $106.05 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08.

