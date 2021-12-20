Well Done LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

