Well Done LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,479,291 shares of company stock worth $907,919,957. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

