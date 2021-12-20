Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,200. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.