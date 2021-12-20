Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

