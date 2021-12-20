Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

NYSE HIX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

