Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
NYSE HIX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.