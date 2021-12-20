Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 619,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,728. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

