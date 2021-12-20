Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years.
Shares of DMO opened at $15.48 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
