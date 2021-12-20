Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years.

Shares of DMO opened at $15.48 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

