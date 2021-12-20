Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.