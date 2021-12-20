Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $657.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $672.04 and a 200-day moving average of $667.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

