Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.