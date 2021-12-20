Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

