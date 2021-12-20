Westpac Banking Corp Sells 100,180 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,180 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VECO opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.