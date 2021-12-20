Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,789 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

