Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $528.92 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $528.92 or 0.01158317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $56,532.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.