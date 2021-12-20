Whittier Trust Co. Buys 326 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of IQV opened at $267.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.