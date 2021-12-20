Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

