Whittier Trust Co. Has $29.69 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,511 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

