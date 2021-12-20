Whittier Trust Co. Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

