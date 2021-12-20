Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 294 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $749.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $459.48 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $802.04 and a 200 day moving average of $775.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

