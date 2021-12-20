Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

