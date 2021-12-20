Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.07 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

