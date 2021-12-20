Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $271.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

