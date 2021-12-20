Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,077 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

