WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 23.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 1,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,331. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.