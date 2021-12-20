William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GPN stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
