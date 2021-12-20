William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GPN stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

