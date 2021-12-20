WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $356.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.52 and its 200 day moving average is $393.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.