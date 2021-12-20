WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.08 and a 12 month high of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

