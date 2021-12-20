WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

