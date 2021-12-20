WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

