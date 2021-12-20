WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,417 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.56 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

