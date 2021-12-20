Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

