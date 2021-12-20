Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $97.11.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
