WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to announce $51.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WM Technology.

A number of research firms have commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

WM Technology stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. WM Technology has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

