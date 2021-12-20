Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 76 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,250 shares of company stock worth $141,054,705 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $294.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

